March 1st marked the start of Women’s History Month, a nationally recognized celebration since 1987 that focuses on the innumerable contributions prominent and ordinary American women have made to improve the quality of life in our communities, states, nation and world.
This year’s Women’s History month theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote” in honor of the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted half of the United States population the right to vote.
Hundreds of visitors to Kenan House Gallery have gotten a jump on the anniversary celebration as they have toured and become immersed in the Art of Suffrage exhibit that features room after room of authentic suffrage memorabilia from my private collection.
The Art of Suffrage, a production of the Lockport Public Arts Council, is dedicated to the memory of radical suffragist Alice Paul, a brilliant and feisty political strategist whose numerous provocative non-violent mass protests and militant demonstrations are widely considered pivotal in the success of the suffrage movement.
One hundred seven years ago on March 3, 1913, America witnessed, for the first time, an act of highly visible public protest, drawing dramatic attention to the fact that over half the nation’s population had no voice in the election of the nation’s president.
With tens of thousands of spectators looking on, 8,000 women from across the nation boldly converged on Washington to march from the Capitol to Continental Hall the day before Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration. Bands, floats and thousands of women carrying banners proclaiming “We demand an amendment to the Constitution of the United States enfranchising the women of the country” created a spectacle never before witnessed in the nation’s history.
The suffrage movement had been languishing for decades before Alice Paul exploded onto the national stage, re-energized the movement and took the demand for the vote from the parlors to the streets. It was her incredible eye for pageantry and her amazing public relations brilliance that put Votes for Women onto the front page of every newspaper in the nation from March 3, 1913, through the final ratification of the 19th Amendment in August 1920.
The Women’s March on Washington set the stage for a highly contentious but ultimately successful battle for the ballot.
Visitors to the Kenan House Gallery can see firsthand the authentic memorabilia of the nation’s largest civil rights movement from now through March 29th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.