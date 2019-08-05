One dead, one injured in car-on-tree crash Monday morning 

One young man was killed and a second was injured about 4:30 a.m. Monday when a car crashed into a tree on South Transit Street, between High and Price streets.
Both victims are 23-year-old men. The deceased, who was identified as the driver, had a Virginia driver's license and had the vehicle registered in Virginia. The injured man, who taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, is from Medina.
Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch said the vehicle was traveling northbound when it passed across the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a tree near 145 S. Transit St. The victims' names are being withheld pending notification of their families.
