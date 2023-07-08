Brother and sister Paul and Alice Patterson have lived in the Lockport community their entire lives, first in the city and now in the town. Often seen at community gatherings, including school board meetings, their conscientious attention to current local events have made them aware that something has to change.
Not for nothing, growing up in Lockport was different when they were younger. Alice noted that she wasn’t sure if church is as centralized to the lives of residents in the area anymore. She works as a court attorney in Buffalo, but also earned a diploma in Bible studies so she could better teach the subject herself. In all of her activities, job and volunteering, she remains grounded in her faith, but sees the world around her clearly, she said.
“We grew in the church, and that was important, at least in the Black community,” Alice said. “But I find that leadership missing. And that’s always been a huge part of our culture. So we are well aware of shortcomings (in the community) and we would hope community leaders as a whole become more involved (with community concerns).”
And “getting involved” are the magic words.
“We see things that harm others in the community and we quietly help,” Paul added. “We’re not looking for accolades, we just want to help.”
The two siblings were reluctant to applaud their own contributions, which include helping a homeless man with a meal and also running for local elected positions, but were not reluctant to credit their upbringing for the goodness of their actions. They noted that their father, Ulysses Patterson volunteered as a Niagara County auxiliary policeman, eventually culminating as its chief and was very, “out in the community.”
Paul said that his parents never sat down and told him and his five siblings the value of getting involved, doing what’s right and helping people. They just were themselves and led the family by example.
And Ulysses and Rosa — Paul and Alice’s parents — led their family to value hard work. Growing up, the parents both worked at Harrison Radiator and there were times Ulysses worked three jobs while Rosa worked to supplement the family income and also volunteered at the hospital and church. Life was hard but it never justified not helping others, even though it was sometimes difficult.
“My extended family has all been like that. Serving in the military. Serving in the police,” Paul said. “Doing what’s better for ‘the community as a whole’ instead of what’s better just for ‘me.’”
Both siblings are running for office in the town in the fall. Paul is running for councilman and Alice is running for town justice.
“We can keep wagging a finger saying this is wrong,” Paul said. “At what point do we stand up and try to solve the problem?”
For Alice, one of the goals she has is to “de-mystify” the court room, and she wants it done at a young age. Who knows, she said, “Maybe there is a judge in the making? A district attorney in the making? Someone that could benefit from spending a day at court with the employees.”
At the center of life, however, remains family. While two of Paul and Alice’s siblings, Joanne and Larry, have died, the remaining four talk everyday.
“My mother always wanted, and still does want us to remain close,” Alice said. “And we are.”
The two siblings concluded by explaining that for all the help they give, they always feel like they’re given back much more. Alice described her lot as one filled with “blessings.”
“The feeling you get from making the difference in someone’s life is amazing,” Paul said. “Even if it’s just a meal or helping find someone a job.”
