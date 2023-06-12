LOCKPORT — A 60-year-old man was killed late Monday morning after a boat capsized at the Lockport Cave Tours.
The man was part of a group of hospitality industry workers who were experiencing the attraction as part of a program put on by Destination Niagara USA.
Eleven people were treated at local hospitals. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening with the most serious a broken arm. One of the injured is the wife of the deceased man.
The National Transportation Safety Board and OSHA are responding to the scene to conduct investigations.
The tour group consisted of members with one Cave Tour staff member on board the boat. There were no juveniles on the boat.
Law enforcement personnel said a tour group was making their way through the cave late Monday morning when it appears weight shifted on the boat, causing it to capsize. Riders were sent into the water with the boat landing on top of them.
Responding emergency personnel entered the attraction on inflatable devices to begin pulling people out of the water and bringing them to safety.
Numerous ambulances were requested to respond to the scene. With surrounding Streets closed to allow rescue vehicles and crews access.
