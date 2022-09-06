Harrison Hazlett, an 8-year-old boy who battled a rare cancer, died on Tuesday, Aug. 30. In response to his family’s invitation to celebrate Hazlett’s life after the funeral, about a hundred friends and family convened upon the Black Willow Winery in Burt to talk about Hazlett and share memories Saturday night.
Hazlett was on the US&J’s radar since April of 2020. In the midst of the Covid pandemic, the Hazlett family had wonderful news to share about their son’s illness. His chemo treatments were over. The news prompted Kaili Callaghan, a longtime family friend, to start a parade that would go in front of the youngster’s home.
In the midst of the rampage of a deadly virus, Hazlett’s recovery was good news that was much appreciated by the community. Both the Barker Fire Department and Olcott Volunteer Fire Department joined in on the day of celebration by providing trucks to ride in the parade. While Hazlett did relapse later that year, the parade was a much-needed dose of good cheer, according to Bill Silvis, Hazlett’s grandfather.
And more good news followed. In January of 2021, Hazlett was able to go back to school. Everyone wore the color green, his favorite color, and he was honored over the day’s announcements. It was the first time Hazlett was able to attend school since June of 2019. He continued to attend physical therapy to get his strength back, but things looked good.
But this past March, Hazlett had a reoccurance of osteosarcoma, the rare, aggressive cancer that he had been diagnosed with since 2019. This time it was in his lungs.
The Hazletts fought hard for the months that followed and the community found ways to rally around him, including holding a bowling tournament fundraiser run by the Masons, which had been postponed since March 2020.
But despite the good will and hopes of family and friends, Hazlett left the hospital to receive hospice care at home. He was surrounded by his family until the end.
After the sun set on Saturday night, candles were passed out and lit in a vigil as singing bowls played and Hazlett’s parents, Alex and Dayna Hazlett, released a lantern into the sky. People began to step forward to remember.
“For eight short years, you were the reason to wake up,” Alex Hazlett said. “Whether it be because you wanted us to play, or because we had to convince you to take medicine.
“You brought so much joy to everyone you touched. Your inside jokes with so many different people. Your whoopie-cushion. Your green hair. Right up to the end. You were so funny, telling us you looked like Cartman from South Park and then imitating his voice. God, what I’d give to hear you crack one more joke.”
Friends of Hazlett, young and old, told stories of the funny prankster they’d come to know and love.
“During the pandemic, my son was in Harrison’s class and the boys wanted to do a Zoom call,” Jessica Malloy said. “(But) then they just sat there and stared at each other. They didn’t say anything, so me and Dayna talked. … As soon as they got off the call my son was like, ’That was pretty cool! Seeing another kid … ,’ But they didn’t say anything!”
One of his relatives, Bridge Taylor helped plan the celebration and told those gathered how it felt to be a part of Hazlett’s life.
“Harry opened up my heart in ways I didn’t know were possible,” Taylor said tearfully. “I don’t have any children and Harry was just like, ‘my sweet boy,’ as well.”
“I’m really grateful to have spent these past over-three years I spent with him,” she said. “And his family and I’m so grateful to have taken this journey with everyone. They love you guys so very much and I’m a better person today, because I’m a part of you.”
Hazlett’s obituary can be read at https://obituaries.lockportjournal.com/obituary/harrison-harry-hazlett-1086075351.
