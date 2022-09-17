Amid complaints on social media of kindergarteners being forced to walk almost a mile to school, Leslie Tobin, president of the Lockport Board of Education, said that the Lockport school board may be changing the eligibility requirements for bus transportation to and from school.
Tobin said via email that the last time this was an issue, in 2011, a public referendum was held on the question of reducing by half the 2-mile limit for K-8 students and the 3-mile limit for high school students. The vote succeeded and the limits were reduced to 1 mile and 1.5 miles respectively.
Changing the busing limits is a process, Tobin stressed.
“The law does allow school districts, only with voter approval, to reduce these limits,” Tobin said, noting that any changes would be “placed before the voters of the district during the annual school vote in May and be implemented in the 2023-24 school year.”
Tobin also said in an email that not only is there no changes at this time as to who the buses pick up in rain, snow or hail, but that students without transportation are not allowed to simply walk to the nearest bus-stop and get on the bus with the other children.
“The distances … are measured from the student’s residence to the school they attend,” Tobin said. “It is the location of their residence relative to their school that determines a student’s eligibility for transportation.”
Tobin responded to questions about safety concerns parents have by recommending that parents, “‘pool their resources,” by designating a rotating schedule of adult drivers or walkers to accompany the children to and from school so they can feel safe about their children’s well being.
She also noted that there are primary before-school programs for elementary students.
The YMCA has programs at Anna Merritt, George M. Southard and Roy B. Kelley Elementary Schools starting at 7 a.m. for $200-monthly and $130-monthly for students attending part time – one or two days-weekly. The YWCA at Charles A. Upson Elementary has a similar program for the cost of $185-monthly for students in need of it three to five days-weekly, and $125 for part-time participants.
Riah Huntsman, a mother of three, said she was uncomfortable about allowing her kindergartener to walk to the school by herself.
“I don’t trust other people,” Huntsman said. “It’s 2022 and you see stuff all the time.”
However, the alternative is daunting. While Huntsman does have a working vehicle, she said it’s still a strain. Having recently given birth, she was told by her doctor to not lift anything heavier than her newborn, but now she’s helping her 4- and 6-year-olds into the car.
She has just moved into the area and does not have a lot of family support.
Other parents are having similar problems, Huntsman said, but the schools are “frustrated.”
“They’re frustrated by talking about it, because many parents have questions, but (then) they say that’s just the way it is,” she said. “It doesn’t seem matter to them about our concerns. … in the end they say, ‘It’s your responsibility.’ ”
As the school year continues, Huntsman said she counts her blessings, but even then some days are “really hard.”
“I think about how it’d be if we didn’t have a vehicle,” she said. “I’d be dragging my baby out and my pre-schooler, as well, to walk a mile with my kindergartener.”
