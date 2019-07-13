Lockport police were called Saturday morning to investigate a shooting on South Street. 

Lockport police patrol Capt. Douglas Haak said the department received a call of shots being fired at 41 South St. at about 9:25 a.m. 

The incident sent one individual to the Erie County Medical Center. Haak noted that he does not believe the injury to be life-threatening. 

With the investigation ongoing, he declined to go into whether police believe the shooting was intentional or an accident. 

The matter remains under investigation. 

