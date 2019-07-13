Lockport police were called Saturday morning to investigate a shooting on South Street.
Lockport police patrol Capt. Douglas Haak said the department received a call of shots being fired at 41 South St. at about 9:25 a.m.
The incident sent one individual to the Erie County Medical Center. Haak noted that he does not believe the injury to be life-threatening.
With the investigation ongoing, he declined to go into whether police believe the shooting was intentional or an accident.
The matter remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.