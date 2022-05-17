In a community already rattled by the racism-fueled mass shooting of 13 people at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, recent robocalls and social media posts have triggered panicked responses.
School districts in Niagara and Erie counties had begun notifying parents of what was described as a "Generalized Threat" on social media platforms. Among the districts specifically targeted in the social media posts were Niagara Falls, Niagara-Wheatfield, North Tonawanda and Starpoint.
"I received a call from a superintendent concerned about a social media post," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "And we immediately looked into it."
The poster wrote that they had "heard the shooters are going to high schools MAY 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th there (sic) sill picking a date i guess." After mentioning the specific school districts, the poster wrote, "they said they were only looking to kill blacks. in my opinion schools should be CLOSED. For at least the rest of this week until everything settles down."
Filicetti said investigators and crime analysts quickly deemed that the threat was "not credible." Even the poster, in the body of their message. admitted, "!!!! NOT SURE IF THIS IS REALLY TRUE BUT NO ONE REALLY KNOWS RIGHT NOW!!!!"
"We told (the targeted districts) that we would increase patrols," the sheriff said., "There's so many people just throwing things out there on social media and I don't know why, especially at this time, that they would want to be doing that."
No incidents were reported Tuesday at any of the targeted school districts.
Deputies also responded to a Military Road supermarket on Monday, after reports of a threat being made "to shoot people" there.
Town of Niagara Police were called to a store on the 1500 block of Military Road Monday morning for a report of a man threatening to shoot people.
“The gentleman had mental health issues and was deemed not to be a threat,” Police Capt. Craig Guiliani said Monday.
Giuliani added the individual had no weapons and made no direct threat to anyone.
The supermarket reportedly still decided to close early.
"We're monitoring these threats for now," Filicetti said. "If we get more information and they're generalized, we'll take precautions. But if there's specific information, we'll work with our federal partners to investigate. We can't have people continue to do this."
