Online viewers flock to Bids on the Niagara

J. Drew Lanham knows a thing or two about nature and birds and living in harmony. For him, and everyone involved in Birds on the Niagara 2021, it’s about awareness.
“Watch the birds carefully with your binoculars,” Lanham explained, “but take them down and see what’s around you.”
Lanham, the keynote speaker for the event, is an author, a poet and a scientist as well as a PhD and Clemson University professor. Some of his presentation was a poem but in truth, the rhythmic cadence of his speaking style lent almost lyrical quality to the entire thing. It was exactly what United States Event Chair Jay Burney had in mind when organizers booked Lanham with the idea of drawing together the theme of social justice with inclusion and nature.
Every presentation from the event is available online on Youtube as well as at birdsontheniagara.org.
“Our common love of these beautiful feathered beasts can bring us together,” Lanham said in his almost hour-long presentation. He even surmised a connection between birds as they are celebrated and Niagara Falls history.
“The Underground Railroad and the great migration,” Lanham said. “We came to find a place with the birds as cultural and conservational ornithologists.”
Lanham has an emotional connection with the birds. For him, ornithology becomes “ornitherapy,” a murmuration becomes a meditation. (A “murmaration” is the only time starlings are beautiful, moving through the sky like some glorious swooping sine wave).
“To have birds become ‘a who’’ rather than ‘a what’ is my literary mana,” Lanham explained. “When I can bring identification from field guides to feeling guides, into another’s consciousness ...
“I write about birds because they are our last hope for heaven’s angels here on earth ... I ask nothing of birds and they give me everything.”
Lanham’s message dovetailed nicely with that of Tim Beatley, an author who focuses on biophillic cities. Think about that which makes Lincoln Avenue in Lockport or LaSalle and DeVeaux in Niagara Falls special. It’s not just stately homes but mature trees and the presence of nature, birds and wildflowers.
Beatley spoke about “biophilia” “the innately emotional affiliation of human beings to other living beings.” It’s why you feel relaxed after a walk in the woods or a hike in the mountains “shinrin yoku” or “forest bathing” as the Japanese call it.
“In essence, design of a biophilic city is making the rhythm of nature calm” and part of life, Beatley said. “We want to live in a garden. We want to live in nature. Birds are a magical presence in a city. We want to live in a biophillic city where we maximize the moments of awe.”
The efforts to make Niagara Falls more connected with nature are all around and growing. Consider the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway and the fence that walled the people from the wonder or the hundreds of native plants restored to the now-softened shoreline of Hyde Park Lake, first bringing insects and high-level invertebrates, then breeding fish and of course more birds as the Greenway Commission’s Claudia Rosen explained. It’s a chain reaction. The same sort of transformation has occurred from deliberate effort on Buckhorn Island and at Joseph Davis State Park. The work is funded by reparations from the New York Power Authority as part of its relicensing from several years ago.
Birds on the Niagara might have been virtual this year, but it is real, and it is making a difference and highlighting the inexorable transformation, evolution and celebration of nature in Niagara.
Burney has a big vision for the future of the event and the economic impact it can have when more people can visit the event in person.
“Niagara Falls is the honeymoon capital of the world,” Burney said, “I like the Valentine’s link to courting and breeding birds. It should be the Valentine’s capital of the world as well.”
There is a good chance the festival goes back to being in person next year, Burney said, but the success and outreach that arises from the virtual presentation means that portion of the format is here to stay because it lends permanence and accessibility.
“In this region, in the winter, there isn’t a lot happening,” Burney said, “but we have an opportunity to build a real good nature festival. If we bring money here for conservation, that’s my kind of economic development."
