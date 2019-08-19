A community forum will be held Thursday at city hall to give residents an opportunity to ask whatever questions they wish.
Mayor Michelle Roman said the forum will begin at 6 p.m. Residents who have specific questions are asked to pose them ahead of time at the mayor's or Lockport Police Department's Facebook pages.
According to an email from Roman's office, pre-planned topics on the forum agenda include policy updates, the use of tablets and training for police dealing with mental health situations, back flower preventers, the city's hiring practices and introducing the Human Relations Commission.
City personnel from various departments will be present, including police Patrol Capt. Douglas Haak; Fire Chief Patrick Brady; Common Council President Mark Devine, building inspector Clayton Dimmick, Civil Service secretary Mary Pat Holz, Greater Lockport Development Corporation president Brian Smith, assessor Tracy Farrell and Human Relations Commission representative Kandyce Mount.
