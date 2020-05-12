The Niagara County Legislature and the Niagara Falls City Council both met most of the criteria for conducting public meetings in a report released on Tuesday by an open government advocacy group.
The New York Coalition for Open Government (formerly known as the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government) reviewed 21 local governments across the state, including locally the Niagara County Legislature and Niagara Falls City Council for their compliance to the requirements of the Open Meetings Law and the executive order modifications to the law.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo amended the state laws to state that when the public is not allowed at the meeting they have to be provided with access to listen to the meeting while it happens, whether it's through a live stream or a phone service.
Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, said in the report the entities were reviewed to see if, in April they had their meetings being live streamed, if the video or audio of the meeting is posted online after the meeting, if all the meeting documents were posted online before a meeting occurs and if public comments are being solicited and addressed.
The Niagara Falls City Council met all four of the criteria, with the group saying the city council provided clear instructions on how to submit comments by email and that they were read during the meeting.
The Niagara County Legislature met three of the four, with the legislature not having addressed public comments during its April meeting.
During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Wolf said that the report found 67 percent of the 21 governments studied did not allow public comments to be heard. Wolf said his group believes that the state's open meetings law should be changed to require public comments be heard.
"Here we are in an emergency situation and it’s probably more important than ever to hear from the public," Wolf said.
In response, Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said she is open to allowing public comments virtually.
"Our initial goal in establishing these virtual meetings as a way to conduct our business was to establish a process that was transparent and would meet the provisions of the open meetings law as prescribed by the Governor, which I believe we have done. We understand the importance of public input which is why we put our information on Facebook to allow for any and all comments," Wydysh said. "The logistics of allowing public comments in a virtual meeting that we are conducting from a television studio are tricky but we are open to it, especially if some measure of virtual meetings are allowed to continue post-pandemic."
