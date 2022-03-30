For the first time in several months, Department of Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton was able to say that only one person had died from a COVID-19 infection in Niagara County within the span of two weeks.
In the face of rising new cases, also in the past two weeks, Stapleton was quick to note that hospitals have available beds and compared to “where we’ve been,” the numbers are going down. Additional new cases have been trending upward by a little more than 20 or so cases each week.
Stapleton also said the deaths are the lowest they’ve been and the infection rate is down.
“We know the numbers can go up,” he said. “But we also know that with the weather getting warmer, people will be outside more, they're not going to be in closed quarters. While the rate of people getting new vaccinations isn’t high, each week we have more people that are vaccinated and more people that are boosted.”
At the same time, Stapleton said people with immunocompromised do need to be aware and those unvaccinated might have to consider wearing masks in crowds. He said that the FDA had approved a fourth shot for people age 50 and over to be used four months after their last booster and he believed that those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, those who live with immunocompromised diseases and the people around them, are already in contact with their doctors and will receive the shots needed through them in a timely manner.
Beyond that it’s about washing hands and other “common sense approaches.”
“If you’re feeling sick you shouldn’t be in crowds, and we’ve been telling people even before the pandemic. If you’re sick you shouldn’t be going to work and if your children are sick they should be kept home from school,” he said. “I think some of those common sense approaches still apply now.”
Currently, Stapleton said his department is opening services for other public health concerns such as sexually transmitted diseases and tests for high lead cases, and in his mind the department is still capable to “pivot” if the infections of the COVID-19 virus continue to rise.
“We’re lucky the legislature has been super supportive of us when we needed staff,” he said. “We’ve got per diem nurses who we’re not using right now, but we got those trained nurses ready if we need them. We all hope we don’t need them, but they’re there.”
Stapleton would not say the rise is a “fluke” but said he believes any new developments could be met and surpassed.
“I’m confident that to implement our plans again and focus on Covid if we need to,” he said. “But right now we’re watching and trying to introduce mitigations for Covid while at the same time we’re bringing back the essential services that our residents all need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.