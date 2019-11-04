Optimist Club welcomes new officers, board members

The Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport installed its 2019-2020 officers and board of directors recently at 80 Main St.
This was a fitting kickoff to the Optimist Year, which runs Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020. Gail Curtis, dinner chair, served as the emcee of the evening, adding her own special flair to the event.
Serving as president of the club is Lisa Breese. Additional officers are: Laurie Ferris and Candice Woloszyn, vice presidents, Joan Pickles, secretary/treasurer and Carolyn Stutz, assistant treasurer. Board of directors include; Lorraine Kibler, Pauline Leacock, Carol Nemec, Patti Jo Sturak, Rebecca Wilson and Holly Yourdon. Officers and board members were installed by New York New England Zone 2 past Lt. Governor Peggy Allen. She challenged them to provide the leadership, inspiration, recognition and initiative necessary to elevate and maintain the Barge Canal Optimist Club in its proper position in community affairs, and to achieve a level of administrative efficiency and effectiveness that will reward the club with recognition throughout the local community and the district.
“I am looking forward to serving as the leader of such a dedicated group of individuals in the coming year,” President Breese said. “I am proud of the work we do for the children and our community. I know it will truly be a successful year for the club and the community, we are truly stronger together!”
Pauline Leacock presented the Rookie Rock Star Award and President’s Citation for Past President Debra Workman. Rookie Rock Star Award was given to Candice Woloszyn for sponsoring a new member, serving on a committee and attending a zone/district meeting in her first year of membership. The President’s Citation was given to club member Lisa Breese for her efforts to strengthen the Barge Canal Optimist Club and being an inspiration to other club members.
Membership Chairman Candice Woloszyn welcomed new member Michelle Pichey to the Barge Canal Optimist Club and challenged her to live by the spirit of the Optimist Creed and give of her time and talents to better the Lockport community.
The Barge Canal Optimist Club has been serving the Lockport Community for almost 30 years. Youth service projects include Just Say No!, Girl Power, Fifth Grade Basketball, Bike Safety, Internet Safety, Project Backpack, Project Warm-A-Kid, and Senior Awards. Community service projects such as Partnership in Patriotism, Tee-Off Against Breast Cancer, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, Birthday Cards for Seniors, and Meals for Lockport Cares are also a part of our community outreach. Members note that the club has been very active over the years and they say it will continue to be a positive influence in the Lockport community. Members of BCOC strive to maintain an upbeat attitude and help empower young people to be the best they can be.
Women interested in learning more about the Barge Canal Optimist Club are invited to contact President Lisa Breese 432-0411, membership chair Candi Woloszyn at 348-0564 or visit the Barge Canal Optimist Facebook page.
