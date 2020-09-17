GASPORT — Traffic changes are coming as Niagara County undertakes Eighteen Mile Creek bridge deck repairs on Orangeport and Quaker roads beginning next week.
Orangeport Road between Ridge and Wheeler roads will be closed to all but local traffic beginning Monday. The road should be reopened around Oct. 30, according to Garret Meal, Department of Public Works commissioner.
Beginning Tuesday, the Quaker Road bridge north of Slayton Settlement Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic. That work should also be completed, and two-way traffic restored, by Oct. 30.
