A man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a large metal spray tank trailer fell on top of him at at orchard in the Town of Porter on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred about 7:50 a.m. and sheriff’s deputies noted the man had initially gotten into his truck and left the scene after a forklift was used to lift the trailer, which fell on top of his chest and had him pinned to the ground. He was found by first responders and returned to the orchard on Youngstown Wilson Road.
After being evaluated by Ransomville Volunteer Fire Co., he was transported to Memorial with pain in his left side and chest.
