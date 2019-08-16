Organizers, Kiwanis members offer Peach Festival preview

LEWISTON - Local Kiwanis members and event organizers offered a preview of the upcoming Peach Festival during a press conference on Friday at Academy Park.
This year’s festival, scheduled for Sept. 5, 6, 7 and 8, will feature on opening night “Peach Taste Off” as well as “Best Peach Vendor Dish” contest. The event, which will celebrate its 62nd anniversary this year, will also include a cheerleading competition, a 5K run, the chance to meet with mascots from area sports teams, rides for the kids as well as the traditional Peach Festival Parade and Peach Blossom and Peach Fuzz competitions.
The first Peach Festival was first held in 1958 and since then the Kiwanis of Lewiston have contributed over $1.3 million in donations to area charities and organizations from festival proceeds.
Kiwanis of Lewiston President Marty Pauly, Niagara County Peach Festival Chairperson Jillian Colucci, veteran Peach Festival Advisory Chairman Jerry Wolfgang, former Peach Festival Chairman Gerry Gismondi, 5k Run Chairman Randy Gorzka and Jim Bittner of Bittner Singer Orchards addressed the media. Samples of the Peach Festival’s famous peach shortcake were distributed by the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
Colucci, the first woman to be Peach Festival chairperson, anticipates a crowd exceeding 38,000 over the four days, weather permitting. Jillian Colucci also announced that the 2019 Festival will again officially open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.
New this year on the Sept. 5 opening night will be the “Peach Taste Off” and vendor “Best Peach Vendor Dish” on the Academy Park stage at 5:30 p.m. The “Peach Taste Off,” previously held on Saturday afternoon, features peach dessert recipes submitted in the categories of “Food Enthusiast,” “Culinary Student” and “Children Recipe.” Judges include NCCC Assistant VP of Academic Affairs Mark Mistriner, Dana DeFazio Manager of Savor Restaurant and Scott Beahen, Director of Food Service Operations at Niagara University.
The “Peach Taste Off” competition is sponsored by the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, the Niagara Gazette and Niagara Frontier Publications. Recipe entries can be mailed until Aug. 26 to Barbara Walck at Niagara Country Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY 14132. Entrants can win up to $500 in prizes.
The “Best Peach Vendor Dish” is a competition among festival vendors submitting original recipes consisting of peaches and other ingredients being sold at their food stand.
Also, on the Thursday opening night is a meet and greet with Buffalo Bills mascot “Billy Buffalo”, Sabres mascot “Sabretooth” and the Bisons’ “Buster Bison.” All three will be available for photographs with youngsters in a designated area on the Festival grounds at Academy Park. Spiderman and other costumed superheroes will be positioned throughout the park for photos as well.
The fresh peaches used for the peach shortcake are grown in Niagara County at Bittner-Singer Farms, 6620 Lake Road in Appleton. This year the Peach Festival is expected to serve more than 14,000 pounds (7 tons) of locally harvested peaches along with the fresh shortcake made by the famous local DiCamillo Bakery.
In all, there will be twenty-seven food vendors serving a wide variety of American and ethnic cuisine.
Opening ceremonies will be held at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 6 with renditions of both the American and Canadian national anthems. At 5:30 p.m., an “All-star Cheer-leading Competition” will be held on stage featuring local units representing youth football and all-star cheering squads. At 8:30 p.m., “Rusty Nickel” will take the stage and play until the 11 p.m. closing.
Amusements of America will again be the ride company at this year’s Peach Festival supplying thrill and family friendly rides for all ages. The Kiwanis of Lewiston again have hired the ride inspection team of LJM & Associates to add a third level of safety inspections to the rides at this year’s Festival. The rides are also inspected by New York state inspectors and Amusements of America.
Advance ride tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 40 locations throughout the Lewiston greater area at a 50% discount. The discount locations can be found on the Peach Festival web site at www.lewistonpeachfestival.org/ride-tickets.
The morning of Sept. 7 the 40th annual Peach Festival 5K Run will be held on a course that has now attained USATF Coarse Certification. Race Chairman Randy Gorzka announced that proceeds from the 2019 race will go to the WNY Tourette Association and the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission. The race is sponsored by Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union, and the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston. Entrants can register at www.racemanagementsolutions.com.
Also, on Saturday morning the Peach Festival Parade will take place on Center Street at 11 a.m. This year’s parade will feature more than 100 units and 13 marching bands, an all-time high. Serving as parade announcer once again this year will be Brandy Scrufari from Star 102.5 FM.
The Peach Blossom and Peach Fuzz contests for the youngsters will also take place Saturday on the Academy Park stage at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.
The Peach Queen contestants will conduct a fashion show on stage at 6 p.m. and the popular “Tribute to Elvis with Terry Buchwald “will take place on the main stage at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, the stage schedule includes “Dance Showcase” from Noon to 3 p.m., “Everyday People” at 4 p.m. and at 8 p.m. the finals for the Peach Queen Pageant.
This year, 12 girls from Niagara County have entered the competition for the crown of Peach Queen and the $4,000 scholarship awarded by the Kiwanis of Lewiston. The hostess for the Peach Queen finals will be WGRZ-TV news anchor Maryalice Demler.
The full schedule of events is available at www.lewistonpeachfestival.org.
Transportation chairman Gerry Gismondi announced that there will again be free parking available to all festival attendees at that upper Artpark lot and Greyline Tours shuttle buses will provide attendees courtesy rides from the Artpark upper lots to Academy Park.
The 2019 Niagara County Peach Festival is sponsored by the Kiwanis of Lewiston, WGRZ-TV, The Buffalo News, 97 Rock and the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
