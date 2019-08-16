Organizers, Kiwanis members offer Peach Festival preview

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Showers in the morning with isolated thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.