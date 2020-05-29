Organizers postpone 2020 Niagara County fair

The Niagara County fair will not be held in 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County's Board of Directors held a special meeting on Friday in which they decided to postpone the Niagara County Fair until 2021 due to the pandemic.
"CCE realizes that this decision will cause great disappointment within the community but deemed this decision necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of our area residents and aid in the containment of COVID-19. CCE is heartbroken for the small businesses, 4-H youth, competitors and exhibitors impacted by the decision. This was not an easy decision to make, and many efforts were explored to identify ways to preserve the Niagara County Fair experience," the organization said in a release.
While the Fair won’t take place, CCE staff said they are planning to virtually host a showcase of 4-H animals who would also be available for purchase in an online auction.
Information on the virtual auction will be available at a later date at cceniagaracounty.org.
