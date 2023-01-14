ALBION — Members of the Orleans County Democratic Committee gathered in front of the Orleans County Courthouse Friday morning to express their intention of forcing the county into redistricting, to address what they consider population inequities.
Jeffrey Lewis of Carlton, chair of the Orleans County Democratic Committee; vice chair James Renfrew of Clarendon; Jack Gilman of Kendall, committee member; and Jess Marciano of Medina, committee member discussed their intentions. Lewis stated the county has not had a redistricting in 50 years.
Since 1980 there have been significant population changes in Orleans County, as documented by federal census data.
In 2020, the census data indicated a population decline of 2,500 people, or 6% of the population, since 2010. Significant changes have occurred in Albion, a decline of 829 people; and Ridgeway, 182 people.
The legal challenge was filed in the State Supreme Court by Lewis, former party chair Jeanne Crane, Gilman, Renfrew, Marciano and Agnes Recco, a committee member.
Named in the lawsuit are Legislative chair Lynne Johnson, majority leader Don Allport, minority leader Fred Miller, clerk of the legislature Lisa Stenshorn and the county’s chief administrator Jack Welch.
The lawsuit charges “Orleans County’s current legislative districts lack population equality and violates the ‘one-person, one-vote’ requirements of the equal protection clause of the United States and state of New York Constitutions.”
Additionally, the lawsuit says, “Based upon the foregoing, minimally a significant deviation of much larger than 10% in population exists in the districts of Central and West versus East, a difference instead of nearly 30%.”
Jack Welch Friday morning said that charging the county has not done redistricting in 50 years is not exactly true. They did some adjusting to the towns of Ridgeway and Yates about 10 years ago, giving more people to those towns while taking some from the towns of Shelby, Barre and Clarendon, and they have been working on redistricting since August. He said the county hasn’t been illegal, as until the new law was just passed, the margin of deviation was 10%, and all the districts fell within that. He said the new election law just passed by the state Oct. 21 requires a deviation of only five percent, which means one district can’t be more than 2.5% higher or 2.5% lower than another.
Also, Welch said in October the legislature passed a resolution to hire the Research Foundation of the University of Buffalo, connected to new Paltz and the Benjamin Center, to look at Orleans County’s districts.
On Dec. 13, the gentleman working on the figures announced he had quit to take another job, and on Dec. 14 the county contacted the Rochester research firm of CGR and sent them the proposal from the Benjamin Center. When it became apparent CRG was not going to be able to complete the task in a timely manner, Welch said they began a conversation with Skyline Demographics Consulting in Schenectady. He said the county plans to be able to have a resolution this month.
Welch added the census figures being used in the lawsuit are debatable. He thinks it may be because in some cases, the populations of Orleans Correctional Facility and Albion Correctional Facility are not counted.
Welch said a public hearing will be scheduled in the future to allow the public to comment on the issue.
He thinks redistricting would only affect a couple of hundred people.
In their legal filing, the Democrats say the 2020 census shows a drop of about 2,500 people, with the biggest decline in Albion. They say that is just one example of the districts no longer being close to uniform.
Lewis said their goal is to guarantee the “one-vote, one-person” requirement.
“Some townships have grown by leaps and bounds, while others have lost, like Murray,” Lewis said. “It’s not equivocal if one district is much larger than another. Then you don’t have the same representation.”
