ALBION — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints of fraud-perpetuating "ghost" phone calls that appear to come from the law enforcement agency, Sheriff Randall Bower announced Wednesday.
A media statement signed by Bower indicates the calls appear to come from a non-emergency phone number at the sheriff's office and, after identifying himself or herself as an Orleans County Sheriff's deputy, the caller asks for the call recipient's Social Security Number.
"Please do not provide any personal information to anyone identifying themselves as an Orleans County deputy over the phone. This is not how the Orleans County Sheriff's Office conducts proper investigations," Bower said in the statement. "Please contact our office via 911 if you receive a fraudulent phone call in this matter."
