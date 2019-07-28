Orleans veterans council's fleet grows

PHOTO BY VIRGINIA KROPFLocal veterans gather around the new medical transportation van at Orleans County Veterans’ Services Office in Albion. From left are: Gary Befus with Sheret American Legion Post in Albion; Ron Ayrault of Holley American Legion; John Pera, county commander and post commander of Holley American Legion; Dave Kusmierczak from Butts-Clark American Legion post in Medina; Jack Miles of Albion, a volunteer drive; Earl Schmidt, Veterans’ Services director and a volunteer driver; Rick Beyer, a salesman with Orleans Ford in Medina, who delivered the van; and Fred Heschke of Medina, a member of the Butts-Clark American Legion post.

MEDINA — The Orleans County Joint Veterans Council has taken possession of a new Ford van, bringing its fleet to five vehicles that transport veterans to medical appointments.

Earl Schmidt, director of veterans’ services, said the Orleans County Joint Veterans Council received enough donations from the community to purchase the new van. This will replace an aging van, he said.

“These vans and their volunteer drivers allow safe travel for veterans to their medical appointments,” Schmidt said.

The five-passenger van was delivered by Rich Beyer, a salesman at Orleans Ford in Medina. Lettering on the van was done by Greg Stanton of Medina at a fraction of the cost, according to Schmidt.

Last year, the veterans’ medical transportation program made 1,000 trips, taking 1,950 veterans to medical appointments. This also represents 6,000 volunteer hours, Schmidt said.

The program has 22 dedicated volunteer drivers, in addition to 11 office volunteers who coordinate trips and take care of paper work.

Volunteers are always needed and anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can call (585) 589-2856.

