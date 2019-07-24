RANSOMVILLE — Residents packed Immaculate Conception Church on Wednesday where they discussed efforts to oppose a planned solar industrial project in the Cambria and Pendleton area.
The meeting, which was led by the grassroots resident organization, Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar, focused on the Bear Ridge Solar Project, which Cyprus Creek Renewables wants to develop on a 900-acre site. The group has been meeting since May and has been growing in size since then.
Cyprus Creek Renewables’ 100-megawatt solar project would involve the lease of 900 acres of private land throughout a 5,000-acre project area in southern Cambria and a portion of northern Pendleton. The developers have proposed the installation of solar panels mounted in rows on racking systems that would be up to 12 feet high. The panels would be visible from a distance of about 1-1/2 miles, including from sites on Bear Ridge Road and IDA Park Drive in Lockport.
Members of the opposition group, which meets weekly, invited New York State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, as their guest speaker on Wednesday.
Ortt criticized state representatives for forcing renewable energy projects in rural New York communities rather than in their neighborhoods downstate.
“They’re not going to put them in the Hamptons,” he said. “They’re going to put them in your backyard.”
Ortt told the audience that he has already dealt with the controversial Article 10 of the New York State Public Service Law process, which puts an appointed board in charge of the siting review and permitting of major electric generating facilities that are 25 megawatts or more. Ortt represents the towns of Somerset and Yates, which is where Apex Clean Energy was going forward with a wind energy project. Recently, the company announced that it does not intend to submit an application this year. The project was first proposed in 2015, according to Ortt, and he believes the strong organized opposition is what led to the company at least delaying the project this year.
As rural, agricultural communities, Ortt noted that Somerset and Yates are both similar to Cambria and Pendleton.
He recommended members of the Cambria opposition group for getting in contact with the Save Ontario Shores group, which he said has the playbook for how to fight a massive energy project that is opposed by residents in the community where it has been proposed.
Ortt also discussed his frustration with the lack of local representation on the Article 10 board. Under Article 10, each host municipality of an electric generation facility may nominate four individuals to be considered as an ad hoc member of the siting board.
From that list, the state senate and assembly are granted the first opportunity to appoint one community member each to the siting board.
Cambria Town Supervisor Wright Ellis told the Union-Sun & Journal previously that he sent his nominations into the state senate and assembly back in February.
He told the group that neither the senate nor the assembly have moved on the nominations, which then causes the governor to be responsible for appointing a representative.
Ortt noted Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office has still not appointed the representatives forwarded to him by Ellis.
He added that the board can meet even without the nominated local representation.
Ortt said he would continue to emphasize the need to appoint the local representation onto the board when he talks with Cuomo’s office again.
