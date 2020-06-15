An aide to state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, resigned Monday following the posting of a video depicting racial insults being directed at North Tonawanda teenagers.
Ortt's office released a statement on the resignation but did not identify the aide who resigned. A Buffalo News article and WKBW-TV story indicate it was Robert Welch, who served as director of constituent relations.
"The employee in question submitted his resignation today and I accepted it. Beyond our official duties, I hold myself and my staff to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct. The employee's actions in these videos did not meet those standards," Ortt said in the statement provided by his communications director.
Carla Morano, who said she was the mother of the teenager verbally insulted, posted a status on FaceBook with the video incident and a photo of a man that appears to be Welch.
In the video, teenagers are called a racist slur for Hispanics and the man threatens them saying he knows all the cops in the city of North Tonawanda. The incident appears to have been caused by the teenagers jumping over a yard sign.
According to his LinkedIn page, Welch previously served as the executive assistant to the mayor of North Tonawanda from 2010 to 2016, with Ortt serving as mayor from 2010 to 2014. He joined Ortt's state senate office in 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.