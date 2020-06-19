ALBANY — Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, received enough backing from his GOP colleagues in the upper chamber of the Legislature Friday to emerge as the next leader of the Republican Senate conference.
The move puts Ortt, a decorated combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan and supporter of President Donald Trump, in line to be one of the state's four legislative leaders driving the agenda at the statehouse.
Ortt's rival for the top spot, Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, dropped out of contention Friday morning when Ortt built an insurmountable lead in the competition to replace Sen. John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County. The latter is leaving the Legislature to begin a new career as a health care lobbyist.
Republicans said that the move is expected to be beneficial for the Niagara County GOP committee, where former party boss Henry Wojtasczek continues to be an influential figure. As the new leader of the minority conference in the Senate, Ortt will have broad patronage powers to fire and hire staffers.
But there was no indication that Ortt will immediately shake up the conference staff assembled by Flanagan. He said he has made no commitments on appointments but acknowledged he plans to evaluate the "messaging" of the Senate Republicans.
Republicans said Ortt prevailed over Gallivan by a slim margin in early polling of the senators, with Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, helping to deliver decisive support for Ortt. Once Ortt had it cinched, Gallivan withdrew and offered him his congratulations.
Borrello, in a statement, cast Ortt as "the strong leader that we need to challenge our state’s one-party-rule and articulate our vision of a New York where every region of the state is treated equally and economic opportunity is prioritized."
Ortt said he plans to spend the next several months traveling throughout the state to assist Republican candidates for the Senate. Ortt also vowed to try to bring greater diversity to the Republican conference, which is now made up of all white lawmakers in a state where Hispanics make up nearly 20% of the population and African Americans account for another 17.6% of total residents.
A total of nine GOP senators, including Flanagan, Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, and Jim Seward, R-Milford, are not seeking re-election in 2020.
The chairman of the New York Conservative Party, Gerard Kassar, told CNHI that Ortt, 41, has "the energy, the intelligence and the commitment on issues that the Conservative Party welcomes in a leader. In fact, last year he received a 100% rating from the Conservative Party."
Ortt has been outspoken in criticizing Democratic legislation to greatly reduce the reliance on bail in criminal cases, legalize marijuana, expand gun control laws and allow undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses. But he said as legislative leader, he will be willing to work with Democrats in "areas of mutual interest."
"We're not going to oppose for the sake of opposing," he said. “We're going to oppose where we have real differences."
While the new job will confer new responsibilities, it will also give Ortt a raise in his public salary. Lawmakers earn a base pay of $110,000 annually. The leadership post will result in Ortt seeing his total salary go to $143,500.
Ortt takes over the Republican conference after it has been weakened in recent election cycles to the point that Democrats now hold 40 of the 63 seats in the Senate. One seat is vacant, leaving the GOP with just 22 members. With Republicans unable to pass bills at the Capitol, Democrats have boosted their fund-raising advantage in a state where they already enjoy a sizeable voter enrollment edge.
Ortt has not been shy in voicing frustration with the Business Council of New York State, a business lobby that endorsed Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an incumbent Democrat, in the 2018 election, and supported making undocumented workers eligible for New York drivers' licenses.
Ortt last year branded the group the "Business as Usual Council," questioning its commitment to the business climate in the upstate region.
The senator, though, has maintained his alliance with another business advocacy group. The National Federation of Independent Business called Ortt "a champion for small businesses across New York state."
Ortt has served in the state Senate since January 2015. He was mayor of North Tonawanda for five years, capping that run when he was elected to the Legislature.
He and his wife, Meghan, reside in North Tonawanda. Meghan Ortt is a real estate saleswoman.
Ortt, in 2017, vigorously contested criminal corruption charges brought against him by then state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman that stemmed from assertions that his wife received a job from the county Republican organization after Ortt, upon becoming mayor, had to deal with a pay cut. Those charges were later dropped, and Schneiderman, a former state senator, resigned from office in 2018 after being accused of physically abusing four women.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.