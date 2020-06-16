  Ortt and Gallivan in rivalry for starring role at statehouse

ALBANY — Two Western New York lawmakers, Sen. Rob Ortt, R, North Tonawanda, and Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, are among three competitors seeking to replace Senate GOP Leader John Flanagan as the next leader of the Republican conference in Albany's upper legislative chamber.
The third aspirant is Sen. Andrew Lanza, R-Staten Island.
State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar told CNHI while he views all of the candidates as impressive, Gallivan and Ortt have emerged as the front-runners within the Senate GOP.
The Conservative Party is an important ally of state Republicans, and Gallivan, Ortt and Lanza have all been backed by the party in elections in their respective districts.
Statewide elections over the past four years have suggested that the GOP's center of gravity in the state is the vast upstate region, especially since Democrats have gained strength in Long Island and the suburbs north of New York City.
One lawmaker, Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, said he believes the next leader should come from the upstate region.
A spokesman for Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, Dan MacEntee, said he believes it is "likely" the next leader will be from upstate, but added, "These things are somewhat unpredictable until the votes are counted."
Gallivan, 59, is a former Erie County sheriff. He is being supported by Sen. Fred Akshar, R- Broome County.
Ortt, 41, a former mayor of North Tonawanda and a U.S. Army veteran, has garnered the support of veteran Sen. Phil Boyle, R-Long Island.
Gallivan said that, if elevated to the Senate GOP leadership, he will focus on trying to restore checks and balances in state government by flipping control of the Senate back to the Republicans.
"One party control in Albany has given New York State more spending, made it more difficult to do business and has made our communities less safe," Gallivan said in a statement.
Ortt said he has been a fighter for a conservative agenda. "There are some who are comfortable with the status quo and letting the governor and radical New York city regressives speak for all New Yorkers," Ortt said in a statement. "I'm not one of them."
Ortt had sought the GOP nomination to replace former Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, but dropped out of that contest in February.
The fact that Republican strength has weakened in the downstate suburbs of New York City has been apparent in recent election cycles, though the GOP maintains pockets of support there.
"For the first time in a long time, an upstater would not be seen as an underdog" in a contest for a GOP leadership post, said Larry Levy, director of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University.
One challenge for the party looking ahead is that the health crisis ushered in by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic problems facing New York have eclipsed the fight over bail reform as key issues for voters, Levy note
GOP senators are tentatively slated to pick a replacement for Flanagan on Friday. Flanagan, who announced he was resigning from the Legislature Tuesday, won't have a vote in the contest, leaving the affair to the 21 remaining GOP senators.
Two senators who are scheduled to leave office at the end of this year, Little and Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, are expected to participate in the choice for a new leader.
To replace Flanagan, an incumbent GOP senator would need the support of just 10 other senators, plus his own vote. It is not unusual for leadership struggles to conclude once one candidate amasses an insurmountable amount of backing, prompting those initially backing a rival to pivot to the winning camp.
Senate Deputy GOP Leader Joe Griffo, R-Rome, has signaled that he is not seeking to take over from Flanagan.
Flanagan is beginning a new career as a health care lobbyist. He has opposed Democratic initiatives on ending cash bail for most criminal offenses and supported gun rights.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York's top Democrat, said he wishes Flanagan well in the next phase of his career.
“We did a lot of work, a lot of budgets together, passed a lot of good laws,” the governor said.
