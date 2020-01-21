Republican state Sen. Rob Ortt is calling on Nate McMurray to give up his endorsement from the Working Families Party.
McMurray, the likely Democratic candidate in the next 27th Congressional District election, announced his endorsement by the Working Families Party on Monday, calling it "an honor and privilege"
"We will win the special election by engaging our strong grassroots partnerships across the region and beyond. The good people of WFP will be a critical part of this coalition, help us finish what we started in 2018, and once and for all restore the people's voice in this office," McMurray said.
The minor political party, founded in 1998, uses fusion voting to cross-endorse candidates on other party lines. Recently, Working Families garnered national attention with its interviews of the 2020 presidential candidates and subsequent endorsement of Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic primary elections for U.S. president.
Ortt, who's bidding for the Republican nomination in the still-to-be-scheduled 27th Congressional District special election, took issue with a recent questionnaire sent to candidates seeking the state Working Families Party's backing in which candidates were encouraged to "stop defending taxpayers."
According to Ortt, the questionnaire asked: "Messages that frame ‘taxpayers’ as an aggrieved or marginalized group promotes an anti-tax, anti-government worldview that is often used to justify disinvestment and austerity policies. 'Taxpayer’ has also become a racially coded term designed to appeal to white individuals and reinforce the misconception that they are paying taxes to support the needs of people (often implied to be non-white) who don’t pay taxes. Will you avoid messaging that centers ‘taxpayers’ or ‘tax burdens’ and instead talk about ‘public funding’ and the public as a whole?"
McMurray accepting the Working Families endorsement "clearly shows" he has "no interest in protecting hardworking taxpayers," Ortt charged.
“Either he is ignorant of the agenda that the New York State Working Families Party stands for, or he has full knowledge of the statements made by this group and has decided that advocating for ‘taxpayers’ is racist," Ortt said in a Tuesday statement to media. "Either one is unacceptable and I call on him to give up his endorsement by this radically socialist party."
McMurray did not reply to a request for comment about Ortt's claim late Tuesday.
