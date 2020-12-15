Ortt retains Senate GOP leadership post

North Tonawanda Republican Rob Ortt has been reelected as the GOP's minority leader in the New York state Senate.
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, members of the Senate Republican Conference endorsed Ortt for the leadership position.
Ortt, who represents the 62nd Senate District, was first elected leader in June. Ortt is a proud U.S. Army Veteran and Bronze Star recipient.
“I’m proud that my colleagues put their confidence and faith in me to lead the New York State Senate Republican Conference," Ortt said in a statement issued by his office. "I am prepared to work tirelessly to put forward an agenda that helps ensure all New York families across the state thrive. It is time to bring back affordability and say ‘NO’ to higher taxes. I, along with my Republican colleagues will make it a priority for our small businesses to succeed now more than ever and continue to promote economic development growth."
