BATAVIA — Representatives of Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. expect to receive guidelines from the state next week for the planned reopening of Batavia Downs casino and horserace track.
During the monthly meeting of the public benefit corporation's board of directors on Thursday, CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek said he's anticipating additional direction from the state and remains hopeful that the gaming facility will be able to reopen early next month.
While there is no firm date for reopening at this point, Wojtaszek told board members there is at least a "glimmer of hope." He said the goal is to reopen sometime in September.
"We're optimistic," he said.
While Native American gaming operations such as Seneca Niagara Casino have already reopened under COVID-19 restrictions, gaming sites operating under the state's authority have not yet been allowed to do so.
OTB operates 19 betting parlors across Western and Central New York as well as Batavia Downs, which represents its largest source of revenue. OTB shuttered most of its operations amid the pandemic in March, and after accepting more than $3 million in assistance through the federal government's Payroll Protection Program, executives announced in June that roughly 300 employees had been placed on furlough.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's administration, which in recent weeks authorized shopping malls and gymnasiums to reopen in New York, has not yet given the green light to state-licensed casinos.
In previous discussions on the matter, Cuomo has suggested that casinos pose a potential issue due to the density of such establishments. He also said he does not consider casinos to be "essential" operations.
Wojtaszek said Batavia Downs should be ready to reopen as soon as it receives the necessary approval from the state, noting that numerous steps have already been taken to bring the facility up to current public health and safety standards. He noted that all visitors are now subject to temperature checks upon entry, hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the building and OTB is able to participate in contract tracing should the need arise.
"We've taken a very proactive approach," he said.
