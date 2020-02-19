BATAVIA – Batavia Downs gaming center finished one of the busiest weeks in its history this past Sunday, according to representatives of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.
In a release issued this week, OTB said 18.5 million in credits were played for the week at Batavia Downs. In addition, OTB officials said Batavia Downs paid out more than $17.3 million in credits won, including more than 740 jackpots. Four jackpots in excess of $20,000 were won, in these amounts: $28,543, $24,340, $21,131 and $20,106.
OTB representatives said Feb. 15 was the busiest day in the history of Batavia Downs Gaming with credits played topping $4.18 million, paying back $3.85 million credits to guests.
OTB's President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek credited, at least in part, the Valentine's Day weekend and a recent Legends and Stars autograph and sports memorabilia show for the increase in business. He also referenced ticket giveaways by the public benefit corporation, which annually uses profits to purchase suite access and tickets to various events, including concerts and Buffalo Bills and Sabres games.
“We are excited to achieve these new benchmarks,” Wojtaszek said. “While the Valentine’s holiday, ticket giveaways, cash and tech gadget drawings certainly attributed to our record numbers, the most prominent reason was the Legends and Stars Autograph and Sports Memorabilia Show. Our guests do love their sports as we’ve seen through the popularity of our suite-stakes ticket giveaways. Given the chance to meet their heroes in person, Western New Yorkers showed up in droves.”
A recent report found Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. is spending more than $300,000 a year on suites to Sabres and Bills games and concerts and running up large tabs for food and drinks. Officials say they’re rewarding high rollers at the casino, but records also suggest, in some cases, they are helping themselves to the free tickets and concessions. The distribution of tickets is among the issues being investigated at OTB by the FBI, state Comptroller and state Gaming Commission. A federal grand jury has been empaneled, as well.
Expenditures from the ticket program ultimately come at the expense of taxpayers, as they eat into OTB’s profits, which are intended to flow to 15 counties and two cities in western and central New York. Recipients include Erie and Niagara counties and the City of Buffalo. OTB owns and operates 17 branches, as well as Batavia Downs Gaming.
Since its inception, Western Region OTB officials say the corporation has generated more than $232 million in operating and surcharge revenues for shareholder municipalities.
They argued this week that the record week at Batavia Downs meant more money would go back to support state education through the New York State Lottery, into which Batavia Downs pays daily.
“During our record week, the facility generated over $616,000 for New York state education though our New York State Lottery contribution,” said Jacquelyne Leach, chief financial officer. “Through Sunday, Batavia Downs has contributed over $3.9 Million to New York state education in 2020 alone.”
