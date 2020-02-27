Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming and Western Region OTB say they have formally closed the books on a record-breaking 2019.
Revenues distributed to member municipalities totaled $3,628,250, a new high. Distributions were given in the fourth quarter for the first time since 1999. Batavia Downs Gaming contributed $31.3 million to state education via the New York State Lottery in 2019. This was also a record, beating 2018’s number by $1.6 million.
The distribution to Niagara County for 2019 was $278,003. Since OTB’s inception, Niagara County has received $20,466,264, according to OTB officials.
“With the close of 2019, we’re able to really see what we’ve accomplished,” said Jacquelyne Leach, chief financial officer. “Our total distributions to municipalities were $3,628,250, bringing our total since our inception to $235,241,469. We haven’t had distributions to municipalities in the fourth quarter since 1999, but with 6.85% growth in 2019’s fourth quarter, we were able to distribute $417,540 for the quarter to the counties and cities whom we serve."
According to Leach, at a tax rate of 49% almost half of the money generated at Batavia Downs goes to the state to help fund education.
"We’re proud to have given the highest amount we’ve ever had back to the citizens of New York,” she said.
Added Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs, “By adding more events and promotions, we’ve continued the growth into 2020 with back to back record weeks in February and an overall growth of 13% through the 24th of February this year. With a highly anticipated summer concert series, racing dates and promotions, we’re looking forward to contributing more to our member municipalities and the state education fund.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.