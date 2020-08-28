BATAVIA — Representatives of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. were not in a talkative mood on Thursday.
Following the regular monthly meeting of the public benefit corporation's board of directors, CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek immediately exited the meeting room and walked over to a nearby back office before a reporter could ask him any questions.
OTB Board Chairman Richard Bianchi initially agreed to talk with a reporter from this newspaper before declining to answer any additional questions after the first question was asked.
Bianchi was asked why he and other members of the board continue to accept health insurance through OTB despite guidance from the New York State Comptroller's Office and legal advisers who have said they are not entitled to it.
"I have no comment and that's the last question you can ask me," Bianchi said.
Niagara County's representative on the board, Elliot Winter, said all questions were being directed through OTB's main media contact, Ryan Hasenhauer.
When a reporter noted that Hasenhauer has not responded to numerous questions from this newspaper via email in recent weeks, Bianchi indicated that Hasenhauer, who was not in attendance for Thursday's board meeting, is currently on furlough and therefore was unavailable to comment. Bianchi requested and was given contact information for the newspaper and indicated that he would have someone respond.
The newspaper also extended an offer through an OTB representative after the meeting to speak with Wojtaszek by telephone on Thursday.
As of press time, the newspaper received no follow-up response from any OTB officials.
It was previously reported that OTB is the subject of a federal grand jury investigation. Areas of interest include the award of contracts through the public benefit corporation, acceptance of health insurance by board members and the distribution of tickets purchased with OTB dollars to Buffalo Bills and Sabres games.
