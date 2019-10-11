Eastern Niagara Hospital has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to hold the first "Out of Darkness" awareness walk in Niagara County.
The walk will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises pavilion, with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m. People can form their own team, join another team or walk alone.
Valeria Mostyn and Amanda Newman, two ENH employees, are the main organizers behind the event.
"It's not a competitive thing or anything. It's just a walk where people can share their stories, learn a little bit about suicide prevention and come together as a group," Mostyn said.
The event will feature speakers who will talk about their experience with mental illness or a loved one's experience they witnessed.
A suicide happens every 12 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Newman said they see patients commonly worried about talking about their issues and this walk is to help encourage people with mental illness to share their feelings and walk out of the darkness.
"We want to bring it more into the light," Newman said.
This is the first time they both have organized an event like this and they hope it gets bigger in the future.
"We're hoping years to come it gets even bigger," Mostyn said.
To register for the walk, go to AFSP.org and find the "Eastern Niagara" walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.