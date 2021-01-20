COVID-19 or not, the city of Lockport is moving ahead with ambitious plans to co-host a variety of outdoor activities this year that will require common sense safety practices including face covering and social distancing.
On Wednesday, the Common Council approved the annual downtown Arts & Crafts Festival, a running race and weekly car cruises at Ida Fritz Park, among other public events.
The 45th Lockport Optimists Club Arts and Crafts Festival is slated for June 26 and June 27.
The Lockport 10 running race is set for Feb. 13.
Lockport Monday Night Cruise Optimist Club was granted permission to conduct weekly classic car cruise-ins around lda Fritz Park, from May 10 and through Sept. 13.
Separately, the council scheduled a 5:30 p.m. Feb. 3 public hearing on Marc and Ashley Pietrzykowski's request for a special use permit allowing them to utilize house and outdoor space for dining, drinking and entertainment at Josie's, 484 West Ave., from May until October. A special permit is needed because the tavern is situated in an industrial zone.
