A committee will recommend returning ambulance services to the city's fire department at Wednesday's Common Council meeting.
The group's findings have already been released to council members which includes a document estimating costs to the city. Service cost startup includes two ambulances, powered lifts, defibrillators as well as yearly costs such as fuel, maintenance, medical supplies and a billing clerk. Total yearly costs were estimated as between $296,000 and $394,000 depending on the amount of overtime accrued.
The document also listed financial benefits for the city, including revenue of $7,000 for the Accident Insurance Recovery Program and $600,000 to $1 million in additional revenue from ambulance service.
The proposal is being met with calls for a second set of eyes to look at the numbers.
Alderwoman-At-Large Gina Pasceri, 4th Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle and 5th Ward Alderwoman Kristin Barnard are proposing that an independent audit be completed by an outside firm to get a clearer picture of costs related to ambulance service.
The resolution will be sponsored by Fogle at Wednesday's Common Council meeting.
“The whole thing is biased,” Fogle said of the numbers coming from the Ambulance Committee’s document. “Who can trust these numbers? It’s such a big thing and I feel it’s being rushed.”
Barnard said she was skeptical, as well. She noted that she had received a document estimating costs in March from Mayor Michelle Roman after an Ambulance Committee meeting, and the numbers weren’t different from the ones she received on June 1 along with the rest of the council members.
Pasceri also responded after receiving the document.
“We are still going to request the independent audit,” Pasceri said. “Some of those numbers didn’t coincide with numbers we have seen and we would like an independent source to go through everything.”
3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, as well as Common Council President Paul Beakman, say they support Fogle's resolution.
“I commend them for doing their homework,” Devine said of the three alderwomen. “That’s what you’re supposed to do as a council member, and I will support that resolution.”
Beakman said he’d like to wait for more information before committing to bringing the ambulance service back as the city’s responsibility, and would be supporting Fogle’s resolution as well.
“This is really a deal-breaker with me,” he said. “We cannot increase the tax burden on the citizens of this city!”
Roman responded to the situation by saying she would not play politics with the safety of the residents. She turned over the Ambulance Committee’s numbers to the US&J, and noted there was a survey on the city’s webpage, as well as social media, to find out if the people were in favor of the change.
Almost 70% of respondents said they would like the Lockport Fire Department to return to providing ambulance services, but only 413 individuals voted, making that 70% only 288 votes while 98-voters did not want the change and 27-voters did not care.
Roman said there will be a public presentation on the issue during the mayor’s update at the Common Council meeting which will occur 6:30 p.m. or when the work session is complete, whichever is later.
She said that Niagara County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Schultz and a representative from Twin City ambulance will also be there for questions.
“At this time it is the belief of this committee that the community has an overwhelming need for EMS (Emergency Medical Service) transport service, especially as provided by the LFD (Lockport Fire Department) paramedic level care,” reads the Ambulance Committee’s document. “The following is a result of the discussions and research of this committee. It is the recommendation of this committee to return to ambulance service in the City of Lockport starting with one ambulance as soon as practicable and increasing the service as the staffing warrants.”
2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor did not respond to a phone call for comment.
