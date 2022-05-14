Most of the columns I’ve written in the "Outstanding In Her Field" series have been about the various types of farm businesses throughout Niagara County. I don’t usually focus on my niche, wine making. However, with the Niagara Wine Trail reaching a milestone anniversary, I’d like to raise a glass and salute the wineries and tell you a bit of our history.
The Niagara Wine Trail was officially recognized in 2002. The first winery, Niagara Landing, had opened on Mother’s Day in 1999 followed by Warm Lake. Those two wineries petitioned for an official wine trail. Aided by state Assembly Member Francine DelMonte and Senator George Maziarz, legislation was passed officially recognizing a route as the Niagara Wine Trail.
Over the years, other wineries joined. Working as a group to market the area, the wineries have held many events. While each winery operates as a separate business, the combined efforts have brought notice to the area. With 14 member wineries currently, visitors are treated to a variety of experiences, wines and presentations. Part of this expansion has led us beyond the Niagara County limits. The east end of the Niagara Wine Trail is officially at the intersection of Routes 140 and 390 in Rochester. Our trail now covers three counties.
Starting with the basics, what kinds of wines will you find? Vinifera, labrusca, hybrids, fruit wines and meads are all available. They run from sweet to dry. In addition, the presentations are different. Some wineries have regular pairings, others have educational sessions, some are in the middle of the vineyard or orchard. Each winery has a different story to tell, often by the owner.
There have been various events over the years. Currently, we have Be Mine with Wine for Valentines Day, Vino at the Casino at Batavia Downs, Taste of the Trail, Wine and Cheese, Niagara Uncorked in Lewiston, Harvest Fest, Share the Bounty and a Holiday Happening. Each one gives us an opportunity to focus on wine in a different manner.
Those who have been attending the wine trail events for a while may remember our Mardi Gras or Cruise events. We partnered with Niagara Tourism & Convention Corporation for a music event. Hot Nights, Cool Whites celebrated summer and white wine. Our October trivia event morphed into a Murder Mystery event. We tried Lucky Charms for St. Patrick’s Day one year and a St. Patrick’s Day-themed murder mystery another. Wine Trail Blossoms celebrated the growth of the trail. Traditionally held on Mother’s Day weekend, we had flower or herb giveaways; one year we put together a picnic basket.
Covid brought many changes to our businesses. When it came to the wine trail events, customers let us know what they enjoyed and gave us ideas for the future. Be Mine with Wine used to be wine and chocolate pairings. Now it is sweets for your sweetie. Our June Wine and Cheese event will include a charcuterie board this year. It will be more than cheese. Smoked meats, nuts, fruit and items other than cheese will be included.
Our holiday happening has had a number of giveaways. There were ornaments; among the most popular were the 12 days of Christmas (when there were 12 wineries) and our train set. We’ve also had wreath cork holders, a cookbook with Christmas cookies that you sampled as you went, and a wine journal. What will this year’s gift be? We’re not sure yet — but we would love your suggestions.
We are working on a new event that should thrill Bills fans. August 20-August 21 we will feature Bills alumni along the trail. There will be different vendors and events at each participating winery.
Another popular way the wine trail has promoted visitation is the Winter Wine Pass. You can visit the participating wineries from January 1 until March 31. That way we avoid some of the challenges that a single weekend can present if a snowstorm blows in. In the past we had a year-long pass that included tickets to every event the wine trail held.
The 14 wineries on the Niagara Wine Trail invite you to visit us. During the summer, we are open daily. While our events are fun, we enjoy pouring and talking about our wines any day. Maybe we’ll even share a glass to say Cheers to 20 years!
For more information about the Niagara Wine Trail and its member wineries, go to www.NiagaraWineTrail.org.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and, as the proprietor of the Winery at Marjim Manor, wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email margo@marjimmanor.com or call 716-778-7001.
