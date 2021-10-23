Grassroots lobbying is the core of New York Farm Bureau. Every year, the Niagara County board solicits its members to find out what issues are on the forefront of their minds, what issues make farming easier or harder. At the annual meeting, the group votes on various resolutions on local, state and national issues. These help guide the organization’s lobbying efforts for the next year.
At the annual meeting held at Cornell Cooperative Extension on October 20th, the members present voted for the following issues to be the core of the lobbying efforts for this year. On the local level, they supported an increase in funding by the county legislature for Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Soil and Water District.
The state and federal issues will be passed on to the New York Farm Bureau Resolutions committee so that they can be presented to the delegates at the annual convention. The adopted resolutions become the lobbying efforts for this next year. The federal issues are passed onto American Farm Bureau to go through the same process.
The state issues they chose to support would help keep farmers in business. First was opposing the New York State Ag Wage Board changing the overtime threshold. Second, they want scientific data to be used to support the ban or restriction of any pesticide. This would leave the decision making process to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, not the state legislature. Third, they would like to find ways to make processing animals easier. Then local, small livestock farmers could more easily market their products.
When asked about the event, John King, who was just reelected president of Niagara County Farm Bureau, said:
"It was a pleasure to finally be able to be back in person and come together to discuss the pertinent issues of the agricultural community of Niagara County at this year’s Niagara County Farm Bureau & Cornell Cooperative Extension joint dinner. Numerous changes have occurred both in Albany and around the state in agriculture since the beginning of COVID-19. We have seen politicians come and go and we have seen a strain like no other on our food supply and the mechanisms to which to get food to the communities that need it most during Covid.
"In this upcoming year, Niagara County Farm Bureau will continue to strengthen our relationships with our local leaders as well as those downstate and in the new Governor's administration. Our board looks forward to the year to come and the work we do to improve our agricultural community through policy development.
"I will also challenge those from the general public that support agriculture in Niagara County to get involved and become a Farm Bureau member today! Without member support, our voice becomes harder to hear for those in Albany."
Farm Bureau membership is open to anyone interested in agriculture. It supports educational programs as well as legislative efforts. In fact, this column is part of its educational efforts. For more information, contact me and I’ll make certain you receive the information you need.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Contact her at (716) 778-7001 or margo@marjimmanor.com.
