Charles Sobieraski is set to become the namesake of the Outwater Park baseball diamond pending a vote by the Common Council tonight.
Sobieraski, who died in April, served on the Lockport Midget Baseball League board of directors for 40 years. He also was a 35-year veteran of Lockport Police Department and served on the Lockport school board for 20 years.
Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine said he knew Sobieraski throughout his life and was even coached by him when he was in a fast pitch softball league in 1994. Devine also knew all of Sobieraski’s children, sons Mike, Mark, David and Dennis and daughter Dawn.
“All of them, all his sons, were tremendous athletes,” Devine said, noting the Sobieraski family had multiple Most Valuable Player awards to their credit. Mike Sobieraski and Mark Sobieraski also became directors of the Lockport Midget Baseball League.
“We had this program that’s been almost 75 years in existence, but baseball has been in slow decline, so we had trouble getting teams,” Mark Sobieraski said. “There used to be a team in every ward when the city had eight wards.”
According to Mark Sobieraski, with fewer players to spend money on (uniforms and equipment) but the league still raising substantial funds, LMBL was faced with a tough question: What to do with the money?
“We wanted to figure out how to get rid of some of the money, so we talked about scholarships for the guys,” Mark Sobieraski said. “Then I said, ‘What would it take to get Outwater Park named after my dad?’”
The idea was taken up quickly and preparations were made.
“The sign is going to go on the backstop in Lockport colors, blue and gold; it’s a 16-footer and will be right on top of the backstop so people can see it sitting on the hill,” Mark Sobieraski said. “It’s going to say ‘Charles Sobieraski Memorial Field’ and then on the left side there’s going to be the Lockport Midget League symbol, and on the right hand side is a big baseball.”
If all goes as planned, the baseball diamond will be dedicated in Sobieraski’s memory and the sign installed next April, at the beginning of baseball season.
