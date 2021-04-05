The 90-foot baseball diamond at Outwater Park is reserved completely for the 2021 summer season, according to city officials.
Aldermen Rick Abbott and Joe Oates said there are three main leagues who will utilize the ball diamond south of Outwater Drive this summer— the An-Jo Bombers U-13 travel team, Thunderwolves Baseball and the MUNY Men's Senior Baseball League for those over the age of 30.
Abbott said he was told the Outwater diamond was completely booked for the year by city Streets & Parks personnel on Monday morning.
“Apparently, they're totally booked for Outwater Park's field for the whole year and that's good news,” Abbott said.
“It shows how much we really do have a need for more baseball diamonds in Lockport, like the one we're proposing at Kibler Park.”
Oates, who unveiled a comprehensive 2021 city parks revitalization program last week, wants to rebuild the 90-foot diamond at Kibler Park with surplus state aid funding that arrived unexpectedly last week. A new backstop was recently installed at Kibler with donated funds.
“We want to encourage the kids to get more involved — to get away from their computers and phones for a little while and get outside and play in a safe environment,” Oates said.
“The fact that Outwater is all booked for the year shows how much there is a need for more baseball diamonds in the city,” Oates said. “We don't just go out and spend money if we don't have to, but we feel theres a need for it.”
The Kibler diamond rehabilitation project is expected to cost about $20,000. Through Oates’ fundraising efforts in recent years, $8,000 was raised to purchase a new backstop installed at Kibler.
Future plans for Outwater include construction of a Fallen Heroes Memorial, a new skatepark, a new softball diamond ($12,000) and finding an interested vendor to take over running the pavilion snack bar.
The Community Pool at Outwater is slated for maintenance repairs as well, in anticipation of Niagara Aquatics club owner Danielle Andalora taking over operation of the L-shaped facility this summer.
