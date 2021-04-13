Outwater Drive at Outwater Park on the city's north end, and East Avenue and Lakeview Parkway on the city's east side are among the major city street repaving projects proposed for the coming warm weather season, at least two city officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Mike Hoffman, the city's Streets & Parks director, said Outwater Drive was slated for repaving last year as part of a comprehensive $640,000 streets repaving program.
The COVID Pandemic helped put an end to those plans, but Hoffman said the good news is the city is expecting a letter any day now from the state announcing a substantial increase in state Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funding this year.
CHIPS was established by the New York State Legislature in 1981. The amount of individual CHIPS apportionments to municipalities throughout the state are calculated annually according to a formula specified in Section 10-c of the State Highway Law.
“We're hopeful. It could be as significant as double what we planned to spend last year,” Hoffman said, adding that the city's repaving plan this year is expected to total about $1.2 million.
The city has yet to release its official list of streets slated for repaving in 2021, but besides Hoffman, Devine, who is the alderman representing the above-escarpment north end of the city, including the Outwater Park area, said he was told Outwater Drive was slated for milling and repaving.
Repaving city streets can be done by putting down one layer of asphalt over the old one, then smoothing it with a roller, or it can be done by completely stripping the all previous layers and base before setting a new foundation and then repaving.
Besides milling and repaving Outwater Drive, Devine said he's heard of no other specific streets slated for repaving, adding that he's proposed several in his ward, including Park Avenue, Grand and Green streets.
“The only thing I know is that I was told by the mayor that Outwater Drive would be milled and paved. We have some drainage issues on Glenwood Avenue (north of Outwater Drive, below the escarpment) and at the west end of Outwater Park, by Fallen Heroes Way and we want to get that addressed,” Devine said.
“I've been asking about Park Avenue since I came on the council. They actually did an engineering study on replacing water and sewer lines and repaving Park Avenue, from the 7-11 to where Park Avenue merges with West Avenue. The problem is there never was any money for it. When our bond rating approves, we'll get better rates and we can do that project.”
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.