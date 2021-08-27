The fifth annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Park, East Avenue.
The rally is hosted by Addict-2-Addict Niagara, a support group organized by Independent Living of Niagara County where addicts can interact with and help keep one other clean.
A highlight of the rally is a candlelight vigil with a bell ringing ceremony to remember every life lost to overdose in Niagara and surrounding counties.
A variety of speakers will address the rally, including: a representative of Evergreen Health Service, a Buffalo-based "harm reduction" agency with a mobile unit in Niagara County; Lockport City Court Judge William Watson, who runs the local drug treatment court; a Lockport Police detective who specializes in drug investigations; Michael Benedict, candidate for Niagara County Judge; two drug addicts in recovery; and two mothers who lost a child to drugs.
In addition, service agencies will have information tables, free Narcan training will be offered, and a memorial tribute table will be set up. Attendees are invited to bring photos of their loved one(s) lost.
A live stream of the rally will be available on@ADDICT2ADDICTNIAGARA on Facebook and WYNIL's YouTube page.
Overdose Awareness Day is a worldwide event that got started in Australia. Douglas Bisher, an Addict-2-Addict peer support specialist, is one of the founders of the Lockport rally.
“The event started a couple of years ago, me and a couple of my buddies in recovery. What they had to do was called a community improvement project,” Bisher said. “We dumped money out of our pockets and about 50 to 75 people showed up. We thought it was a really big event, and the next year it was a couple hundred. We kept coming. We kept momentum, a bunch of people from recovery were doing it.”
Overdose awareness has increased, locally, since those first few rallies. The color of the movement is purple, and this year, Niagara Falls and some area businesses will be illuminated on Tuesday.
Bisher, a former addict, credits his family and friends with helping him stay clean for nine years-and-counting. It was his brother who "tackled" him and got him clean, he said; and he stays that way thanks in part to a strong support system in the community.
“You live with it, you don’t die with it. That’s what I always say,” Bisher said. "We got a lot of great things happening in our community. We got to keep them going."
