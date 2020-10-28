MIDDLEPORT — The village's winter-time overnight parking ban goes into effect on Sunday and will continue through April 4. Parking on village streets is prohibited from 3 to 6 a.m. daily to facilitate snow removal, according to the village clerk's office. The ban is enforced by Middleport Police Department.
Overnight parking ban returning in Middleport
