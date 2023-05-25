The owner of property on the corner of Locust and Genesee streets attended City of Lockport Housing Court, presided over by Judge Tom DiMillo, on Tuesday.
Mike Howe of MBH Homes Development Group said he is fully willing to comply with the city’s demands. DiMillo counted more than 27 separate violations — exterior and interior — on the apartment building which holds 13 units, though Howe said he was not sure how many were allowed in the home.
The property, 96 Locust, has been on the mind of Common Council President Paul Beakman, who was notified by a neighbor as to the amount of police activity at the residence.
“It looks like a zombie apocalypse is going on at that house,” Beakman said. “It’s unacceptable. One rooming house is destroying the neighborhood and either the owner takes responsibility or we’re going to declare it a nuisance property and have it vacated. Tenants and everyone. That is the consequence.”
Mayor Michelle Roman also had some things to say.
“We continue to fight for the health and safety of all residents,” she said. “Including the tenants and the neighbors. And we hope landlords do the right thing.”
DiMillo told Howe that there needed “to be some plan” for the property. When Howe said that he had inherited the problem, DiMillo was frank.
“You purchased the problem,” he said.
Currently, the matter of the house being a nuisance property is on hold, along with the over two dozen violations, including fire violations as a resolution is sought.
Pat McGrath, city counsel, said that Howe, “indicated he wants to work with the building inspector to bring the property back into compliance.”
“The possibility of an action pursuant to public nuisance law is still pending,” McGrath said.
Howe is due back at court on June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.