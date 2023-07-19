Niagara County will host a waste paint-and-paper collection event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 in the parking lot at Starpoint Central School, 4363 Mapleton Road. The event is open to all county residents. Advance registration is required; go to https://rethinkyourwaste.com/events.
Any latex or oil-based paint in its original container will be accepted at no cost, up to 75 gallons. Businesses as well as residents may bring paint, stains and shellacs, lacquers, sealers and/or varnishes. No spray paint, paint thinner or solvents will be accepted.
County staff will be on hand to unload paint and paper from vehicles.
Paper should be bagged or boxed. The limit is 10 bags/boxes per vehicle and bags and boxes will be returned.
