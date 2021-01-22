Painting experience

A Lockport native came back to the city of her childhood after moving to Ohio to attend Case Western Reserve University in 2017. Before that she was enrolled at nearby SUNY Fredonia in 2013 and graduated with honors. The momentum seemed to travel with her as she was accepted to the Chateau d’Orquevaux in eastern France for a month-long artist residency with 11 other women from around the world in early 2020.
Cecilia Price is an artist focused on gothic and figurative painting. As an artist, she has worked in different fields, including human services (art facilitator for adults with disabilities and senior citizens) and hospitality. While pouring wine at The Winery at Marjim Manor in Appleton, she also created fliers and cup designs and took photographs.
“I was in Cleveland for a few months (after returning from France) and then I ended up coming here when the lockdown happened,” Price said, indicating that being close to family was important to her.
Some of the things that she finds inspiring about Lockport, since she returned, are the different stores coming into the area.
“I think of them as being in more popular cities, so I think Lockport is coming along in that way, and we have the canal which is a tourist attraction here,” she said. “But I also have the view of Lockport, being someone who’s ‘lower town behind High Street,’ and I do think it’s interesting to see the vast change after you get from one side of High Street to the other – the housing changes, the quality of the sidewalk changes. I think in that way, there needs to be a little more work.”
Since she’s been back in the area and is living in the house she grew up in, Price has already gotten her work into Hallwalls of Buffalo, via virtual exhibition, and she wishes that the Kenan Center was more accessible to local artists.
“In order to be shown there, even though it’s in Lockport, you have to be juried in by a place up in Buffalo. I had to take my art work up to Buffalo and members of the Buffalo Society of Artists have to approve you," she said. "If you are not voted in, you don’t get in, and (since there) only two galleries in Lockport, that’s really excluding a lot of people.”
Price is not a stranger to inequities. In fact, she has embraced them in her artwork, perhaps most notably with her piece “Halfrican,” which won the 26th Annual Rosa Parks Scholarship and is based on Price’s life as a multi-racial woman. She took a word that she says used to be an insult and turned it into an art work.
Another piece, “Coming to Confidence,” deals with body issues and Price's own experiences with being fat-shamed.
“It was one of my first series when I started school for painting and that was about dealing with body image issues, because I am not a skinny person,” she said. “That was a series of four portraits about being plus sized.”
In a way, it’s these experiences that have fueled Price’s work.
“For series like these, that’s a lot of my feelings from the things I’ve been through. (I’m) trying to create a visual representation for that,” she said.
