BARKER — Two large-scale campus upgrades are nearing completion on the grounds of the Barker Central School District.
Sitting on the west side of the school buildings lies eight rows of solar panels that span across 4 acres.
While construction of the panels had been finished last year, Superintendent Jake Reimer said that they have been waiting on National Grid to hook up the panels to the electric grid ever since.
“It’s been about 98% done for 14 months. The only thing that has not been done is the National Grid piece,” Reimer said in a phone interview on Wednesday with the Union-Sun & Journal.
While walking around the grounds of the school on May 3, this reporter observed National Grid crews across the way on Haight Road working on power lines.
At that time, crews had just began working on connecting the solar array to the power grid and utility poles were previously installed by National Grid both on district property and across the street.
Most of the necessary work to connect the panels to the grid has been completed since then, but according to Reimer, the district is currently waiting on National Grid to connect one more cable in order for it to be finally connected to the grid.
“My understanding is we’re in the last stages right now,” Reimer said. “We’re waiting on one last thing to be finished and then it should be energized here very, very quickly.”
No timetable has been set for when that will be completed.
“It’s very frustrating when we’ve had almost a full year of not being able to put energy on the grid and see those savings come in the district,” he said.
•••
Separately, The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is getting closer to finishing the installation of a 180-foot emergency communications tower on a piece of land behind the school buildings that totals a little less than an acre.
The goal of the tower, which is being constructed through a grant-funded Mutualink program is to assist emergency response to situations in Niagara and Orleans counties and improve signal reception within the school itself.
Ground was broken last October and the tower was anticipated to be operational by the end of June.
However, some construction-related delays will now push back it’s completion to the fall according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“With any project there can always be built in delays,” Undersheriff Michael Dunn told the US&J on Friday afternoon. “There’s nothing specific holding it up, but sometimes things take longer than they’re supposed to.”
Dunn said that crews were working this week on finishing up electrical work. After that is completed, the radio antennas will be installed on the already erected tower.
