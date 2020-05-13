Pair of city employees may take voluntary layoffs

Mayor Michelle Roman said, after consulting with city lawmakers, she plans to explore the implementation of voluntary layoffs for two city employees. .
During a meeting last week, Roman had told members of the common council she would reach out to the city's unions to see if any employees were open to a voluntary layoff. After talks with the union, she said she was told three employees have expressed interest in voluntary layoffs. On Wednesday, she has since learned that one of the employees cannot accept a voluntary layoff because their job duties are considered essential.
In an interview after Wednesday's common council meeting, Roman said she will start discussions with the city's legal team and the union to see if an agreement can be struck.
Last week, Finance Director Tim Russo told city administrators and lawmakers that he is projecting Lockport will lose $1.76 million in revenue this year as a result of COVID-19. He also said the city has an unaudited fund balance of $7,466,550.
If the two layoffs are implemented, she said the city would save around $15,000. One layoff would last from May 18 to July 31 and the other from May 25 to July 31. Roman said the difference in the schedule has to do with the need for the person in one of the positions finish up some of their duties before they can begin a voluntary layoff.
Roman told council members that the fire department union has agreed to allow three firefighters to be hired and allow them the positions to be counted towards minimum manning without going to the fire academy. This move will help reduce fire overtime costs, she said.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott asked if the move involved any potential legal liability. Roman said she would check with the city's legal team on that question.
In other matters, Roman said in a phone interview that the community pool is not going to open this year. She said the youth and recreation program's fate this year is still uncertain, but that some alternatives are being explored as several council members would still like the city to do whatever it can with youth programs moving forward.
"We are waiting on the governor and department of health guidelines to see what would be potentially allowed," Roman said.
