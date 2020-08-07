The Discover Niagara Shuttle kicked-off its season on Friday with two vehicles making trips from Niagara Falls to Lockport.
Typically starting its season in May, the complimentary hop-on/hop-off service connects visitors and residents to over a dozen stops between “the Falls and the Fort.” The Discover Niagara Shuttle services downtown Niagara Falls, the Aquarium of Niagara, Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, Oakwood Cemetery, Whirlpool State Park, Village of Lewiston, Artpark, Village of Youngstown and Old Fort Niagara.
Daily operations began with two vehicles servicing the route. Consistent with New York state guidelines, shuttles will operate at 50 percent capacity, require riders to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. Hand sanitizer will be available for guests and vehicles will be sanitized frequently on the daily route.
The daily hours of operation are 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
The vehicles are outfitted with bike racks and complimentary Wi-Fi. For the latest information, please visit www.discoverniagarashuttle.com.
There was no mention of service to Lockport in Friday's release which has presumably been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In December it was announced that the Discover Niagara Shuttle was expanding its service to Lockport this summer.
This past March, the Niagara County bed tax was increased by an additional 1 percent which is dedicated to funding the Discover Niagara Shuttle.
