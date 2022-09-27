Two separate fires at 227 Washburn St. on Monday and Tuesday reduced the residential building to a pile of rubble.
The first fire was reported at approximately 11:36 p.m. Monday and the Lockport Fire Department arrived to see fire visible on the exterior of the building. Search crews confirmed there was no one in the building. Later it was determined that the residents had been recently evicted.
By 12:15 a.m. the fire was under control and an investigation into the cause of the fire was made at 1:30 a.m. An intentionally caused fire was not ruled out. The scene was cleared by 3:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.
But firefighters would later return to the building.
According to a press release from the Lockport Fire Department, at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, another fire was visible on the roof of the building. Firefighters did not enter the structure a second time, because of the danger of the building collapsing.
This fire was declared under control by 9:30 a.m.
Emergency demolition crews brought down the remnants of the building. Fire investigators were unable to enter the building due to safety concerns. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The assessed value of the property was $39,000.
