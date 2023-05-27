Glenwood and Cold Springs cemeteries — the bookend sites for annual Memorial Day celebrations and ceremonies on Sunday — are conducting projects for the continued remembrance of veterans. Both cemeteries were awarded $12,000 in assistance from the Niagara County Community Partnership fund.
Abbott said ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Glenwood Cemetery.
“People are meeting at Navy Marine Club at 8:15 then going down in an almost parade, an unofficial parade, and then go from park to park,” he said. “They’re going to go from Glenwood to Outwater Park and then Grossi Park, then Ida Fritz Park, and then to Transit and Summit. From there they’re going from Altro Park, then Veteran’s Park and arrive at Cold Springs Cemetery at 11 a.m.”
According to Linda Lee of Cold Springs, she and Marilynn Minunni, discovered military remembrance plaques left unset on the property in 2022. Together, and with student volunteer Carson Ciemny, they found each of the grave sites and then tried to find ways to set the plaques either onto the gravestone or into the ground.
Because none of the plaque bearers had any remaining family, Lee asked for help from local officials, including state Sen. Rob Ortt and Assemblyman Mike Norris. They referred her to Legislator Rick Abbott, who with the help of Legislators Will Collins and Tony Nemi, were able to secure the funding.
The Niagara County Community Partnership is a fund set aside by the county for the use of helping local non-profits.
The Cold Springs project only required $3,300 to complete. Lee said that the price to set a plaque is about $275 a-piece, whether against the original headstone or into the ground. Allie Hopkins from Orleans Monument and her crew were able to mount five plaques and set 13 others over the winter months.
At the same time, Glenwood Cemetery was also looking to do a project for the families of veterans in the area. President of the Glenwood Cemetery Association John Sinclair said there were plans to improve the Veterans’ Memorial Garden located in the cemetery, which is where the bulk of the funding is going.
Plans included new flags, as well as stone cleaning and expanding the garden entirely.
Barbara McGaffin, treasurer of the association, said her uncle John Galarneau was memorialized in the garden but is buried in the National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida, having served in Korea.
“People memorialized are generally from Lockport and their family wants to honor them,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.