In recent weeks local celebrations and milestones have been marked in one particular socially distant way — parades. Two big birthday milestones were recently recognized with a pair of parades in Gasport and Lockport.
Auxiliary member's 101st birthday marked
Virginia Frazier didn't want a big celebration for her birthday, not in 2019. It was too exhausting, her friend, Patty Logan said. For the 100-year-old, cards from her loved ones would suffice. Strangely, or maybe not, word got around that Frazier, whose husband was a volunteer firefighter and who has been active in the with the Ladies Auxiliary for years, would accept cards.Eager well-wishers quickly got our their wallets and placed a $1 bill in a card for Frazier, who quickly received stacks and stacks of birthday wishes.
"She had a blast!" Logan said. There was over $100 worth of dollar bills, one in each card, and Frasier was sure she could spend them on something.
Now, another year later, and the birthday lady is reported to still be active in the Gasport Fire Co.'s Ladies Auxiliary, still cooks her own food and, until recently, loved going to the grocery store to shop. Her friends at the auxiliary decided they couldn't let the date of her 101st birthday couldn't be missed, and planned a parade.
"She's quite the lady," Logan said. "She's very active at the station. She's amazing."
"How did I like the parade?" Frazier asked, rhetorically "It was wonderful, such a surprise."
Participants from all over Frazier's life came to see her. Neighbors came out of their houses and watched socially-distantly from their lawns. Friends from the Auxiliary came out and the parade itself included a police car and a fire truck.
"When I saw the people standing on their lawns with masks on, many of whom I couldn't identify – because of the masks – I was just thrilled," Frazier said.
"Next year we'll have fireworks," she said.
Marking 90 years in Lockport
Betty Junke sure has seen a lot. Born and raised in Lockport, the great-grandmother presides over four generations of family, has watched the car styles come and go, and maintained an interest in space rockets. Her husband and her met while he was in the Air Force, later to work Bell Aerospace, and the couple had three children, two sons and a girl.
On Tuesday she was given a huge surprise by her family and at least 120 friends and friends of friends, plus a firetruck and two police officers, one at each end of a very long parade of cars, each with a balloon attached.
"She grew up on West Avenue," said Junke's daughter, Donna Junke. "Her father worked for Simonds Steel, but his lifelong dream was to have his own restaurant, so they built a restaurant from the building up. ... It was last Lombardi's Restaurant, but when my grandfather built it, it was Grossi's Restaurant."
Another landmark of Junke's family is Grossi Park, which was named after her brother Domonick Grossi, a hero in World War II who was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross. Today, Junke is the oldest surviving member of seven siblings with a sister also living in Lockport, and a brother who resides in Florida.
"I'm still floating on air!" the 90-year-old said of her birthday celebration. "Oh my god, it was just wonderful. It was really, really a surprise. I had no idea this was happening. It was just wonderful."
Junke thanked all of her children – and her grandchildren – all of whom, she said, had been in on it. A lot of her friends, too, she noted, knew it was coming, but of course, didn't tell her and called up more people.
In the 90 years she's been around, Junke has learned a few things to be true.
"You have to be good to people, and be nice to them," she said. "Have your good friends and keep them as your good friends, and you can't do without your family, because if you didn't have your family, you didn't have anything. ... I love my family, and I love my country, too, and many, many, many friends."
