Pair of shootings involving cars investigated in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS — Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Niagara Falls police responded to the 1300 block of North Avenue after the driver of white Ford Taurus reported being shot at by the occupants of another car as he drove down the 1100 block of Niagara Avenue.
Responding officers located five shell casings in the roadway on Niagara Avenue. The Ford Taurus was shot multiple times and sustained damage to the front of the vehicle.
According to reports from the scene, one bullet actually went through the front window and out the back window, narrowly missing the occupants in the car.
The shooters were said to be in a vehicle described as a dark-colored Ford Fusion with tinted windows. It was last seen going west on North Avenue.
No one was injured in the incident.
A day earlier, police were investigating shots fired at 18th and Niagara streets.
Around 4:20pm, Niagara Falls 911 dispatchers received reports of someone possibly shot and heading to the hospital in a white vehicle from 18th and Niagara Avenue.
Officers on scene of the shooting located several shell casings in the roadway in front the store. No gunshots victim showed up at local hospitals.
It was reported at the scene that the occupants of a white vehicle parked facing east on Niagara Avenue fired rounds at another white vehicle parked on 18th facing south.
